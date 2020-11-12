Virat’s Absence Means Aus Test Series Broadcaster Set to Lose Big

This will mean that while Fox Sports will get 14 days of cricket with Kohli (six white-ball series games, a warm-up and the day-night Test), Channel 7 will be able to broadcast only five days of Kohli during the Adelaide Test. They will have to broadcast the remaining 15 days of Test cricket sans the talismanic Indian batsman.

According to reports in the Australian media, both channels had built their promotion on Kohli who is one of the top selling sporting personalities in the world.

"Football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and basketball icon LeBron James are the only international athletes on earth with a bigger marketing and social media footprint than 'King Kohli', and his 'limited time only' summer has now put a premium on every game he plays on Fox," a report in The Australian newspaper said.