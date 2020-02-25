Asia XI vs World XI: Kohli, Pant, Rahul Among Six Indians Picked
It could be Virat Kohli versus Faf du Plessis in the Asia XI-World XI two-match T20 series that has been organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on 18 and 21 March -- subject to the India skipper confirming his availability.
The matches will be played to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
IANS had earlier reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had sent the names of Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav to the BCB for the two matches.
As expected, no Pakistan player has been picked in the Asia XI squad. BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George had earlier told IANS that there would be no Pakistan players invited for the match.
But the Pakistan Cricket Board had clarified that it wasn't about the BCB picking BCCI over PCB and it was a case of the Pakistan players being unavailable as they would be busy playing in the Pakistan Super League.
"It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers," the PCB spokesperson said.
Squads:
Asia XI: Virat Kohli*, KL Rahul*, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustifizur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Muzeeb ur Rehman
World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan. (Coach: Tom Moody)
Note: (*) For one game; Kohli's selection subject to confirmation.
