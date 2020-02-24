Skipper Virat Kohli Opens up About His Slump in Batting Form in NZ

Virat Kohli is not unduly perturbed by his relatively low run of scores on the tour of New Zealand as the premier batsman feels analysing too much can unnecessarily clutter his mind.

New Zealand has been one rare overseas tour in recent times when Kohli could not live up to his high standards, scoring only one half-century so far in nine innings across three formats.

His sequence of scores read 45, 11, 38, 11 (T20s); 51, 15, 9 (ODIs) and 2 and 19 (1st Test).

So how does he assess his own batting performance?