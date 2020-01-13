Kohli One Century Away From Matching Tendulkar’s Feat at Home

On the eve of India's ODI opener, Kohli said his side is "absolutely open" to play pink-ball Test in their next tour Down Under.

"Look we played the day-night Test here, we were pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we are absolutely up to playing day-night Tests," Kohli told reporters ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia.

"We are absolutely up for the challenge and whether its Gabba, Perth doesn't matter to us. We do have the skillsets now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere in any format of the game," Kohli added.