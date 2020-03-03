Kohli Indicates ‘Mini Transition’ of Pace Unit in Near Future
The Indian pace bowlers aren't getting any younger and team's think-tank realises the need to get the next crop of speed merchants ready in the near future, said skipper Virat Kohli.
While Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the pace pack for many more years, Ishant Sharma, who will be 32 this year and Mohammed Shami (29) have already reached the peak of their prowess. Not to forget, Umesh Yadav will turn 33 this year.
Ishant's poorly handled rehabilitation which saw a recurrence of ankle tear and the kind of workload that Shami has taken in the past two years, is an indicator that may be in another two years, this team has to be ready for transition in the pace department.
With Indian team's packed schedule across formats, Kohli said that it's inhuman to "squeeze the life out of individuals".
"That's what happens in cricket. Mini transitions happen every now and then, and you need to be aware of them. You can't squeeze the life out of individuals, and when they are done, you have no back-up. I think we as a side are pretty aware that these things are quite possible," Kohli said.
Navdeep Saini is already a part of the set-up and there are two or three more names in the pipeline, the skipper said.
The kind of success that trio of Yadav, Ishant and Shami (Bumrah excluded) have got over years, Kohli wants men who can replicate their success.
"We recognise and understand guys who can do a similar job potentially as well as these, Umesh included." While Kohli didn't name any other fast bowlers but the potential ones in the pecking order for red ball cricket include Mohammed Siraj of Hyderabad, Sandeep Warrier of Kerala, Avesh Khan of Madhya Pradesh and Ishant Porel of Bengal.
