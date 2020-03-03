Kohli Indicates ‘Mini Transition’ of Pace Unit in Near Future

The Indian pace bowlers aren't getting any younger and team's think-tank realises the need to get the next crop of speed merchants ready in the near future, said skipper Virat Kohli.

While Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the pace pack for many more years, Ishant Sharma, who will be 32 this year and Mohammed Shami (29) have already reached the peak of their prowess. Not to forget, Umesh Yadav will turn 33 this year.