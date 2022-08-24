‘I Want to Learn From It’: Virat Kohli on His Prolonged Slump in Form

He doesn't find any particular pattern to his prolonged slump in form unlike 2014, but then to succeed in international cricket for as long as Virat Kohli has, it couldn't have happened without his ability to counter adversities.

The former India skipper has gone without an international hundred across formats for nearly three years now, but he feels that there isn't much scope for course correction.

The reason being that he isn't having any particular technical problem like one he had during England tour of 2014 when he was poking at deliveries on off-stump channel.