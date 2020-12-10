Kohli Most Impactful Indian Player This Decade in ODIs: Gavaskar

Kohli has been nominated for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Men's Player of the Decade award.

The 32-year-old, who leads Team India in all three formats, has been nominated for Male Cricketer of the Decade alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Along with this, Kohli has been nominated for Men's Test Player of the Decade Award, Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award, Men's T20I Player of the Decade Award and Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.