Both Virat & Pollard Out on a Golden Duck- A First in ODI Cricket

Later, Pollard himself fell for a first ball duck, edging Mohammed Shami to Pant behind the stumps. This is the first time in an ODI that captains of both sides were dismissed for a first ball duck.

Pollard was Shami's second wicket after the latter had removed the dangerous Pooran in the previous delivery to swing the match back in India's favour.

While he could not complete his hat-trick, Kuldeep Yadav did so a few overs later, dismissing Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph off consecutive deliveries. Yadav thus became the first Indian bowler to take two hat-tricks at the international level.