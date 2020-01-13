Virat Kohli in Line to Overtake Rahul Dravid’s Record in Catches

Indian captain Virat Kohli is at that stage of his career where he is in line to achieve a significant personal milestone before almost every match regardless of the format.

He will be leading the team out at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, 14 january in Mumbai when India take on Australia in the first ODI between the two sides.

Apart from being known as one of the best batsmen of his generation, Kohli is also recognised for his sharpness in the field.

The Indian captain is now one catch away from surpassing former captain Rahul Dravid in the list of most catches by a fielder for India.