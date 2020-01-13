Virat Kohli in Line to Overtake Rahul Dravid’s Record in Catches
Virat Kohli is now one catch away from surpassing former captain Rahul Dravid in the list of most catches by a fielder for India.
IANS
Cricket

  • Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid are currently tied at 124 catches.
  • Virat Kohli has taken these 124 catches in 242 ODI matches.
  • Kohli is not too far away from the top of the ‘most number of catches by Indian captains’ list.
Indian captain Virat Kohli is at that stage of his career where he is in line to achieve a significant personal milestone before almost every match regardless of the format.

He will be leading the team out at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, 14 january in Mumbai when India take on Australia in the first ODI between the two sides.

Apart from being known as one of the best batsmen of his generation, Kohli is also recognised for his sharpness in the field.

The Indian captain is now one catch away from surpassing former captain Rahul Dravid in the list of most catches by a fielder for India.

Kohli and Dravid are currently tied at 124 catches. While Dravid did it in 340 matches, Kohli has played 242 ODIs so far.

Kohli is not too far away from the top of that list. Former captain Mohammad Azaruddin tops the chart with 154 catches in 334 matches while Sachin Tendulkar has got 140 catches in 463 matches.

