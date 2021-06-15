Virat Kohli Gets a Taste of Pace And Bounce at Southampton
Kohli was felled by a fast bouncer from one of India’s throwdown specialists in a video posted by BCCI.
India skipper Virat Kohli got a glimpse of pace and bounce that groundsman Simon Lee wants in the World Test Championship final pitch, during an intense nets session at the Hampshire Bowl.
Kohli was felled by a fast bouncer from one of India's throwdown specialists in a video posted by the BCCI on Tuesday as he prepared for the WTC final that gets underway from 18 June.
Lee was on Monday quoted as saying, "For me personally, I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch."
The batting maestro, who bats at number four for India in Tests, was also seen blocking a yorker, creaming drives and wafting at a wide delivery.
The video also showed Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling to other batsmen. Rishabh Pant was looking in good nick too as he smashed a six.
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also seemed to be getting a hang of things as he played a crisp flick that was acknowledged by teammates including bowler Ishant.
India had reached Southampton on 3 June and underwent quarantine for 10 days during which they also played an intra-squad simulation match. They came out of quarantine on Monday.
The Indian Test squad is staying in the United Kingdom for three-and-a-half months during which they will also play a five-Test series against England in August-September.
