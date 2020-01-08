Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to Complete 1000 T20I Runs as Captain

India skipper Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in T20I cricket as a captain.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 30 during India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Tuesday, 7 January evening.

Kohli achieved the milestone of scoring 1,000 runs as captain in his 30th T20I inning. He is the second Indian and sixth overall after MS Dhoni to have achieved the feat. Dhoni had scored 1112 runs in 62 T20I games as captain.

Faf du Plessis (1273 runs from 40 games), Kane Williamson (1083 runs in 39 games), Eoin Morgan (1013 runs in 43 games) and Ireland's William Porterfield (1002 runs in 56 games) are other captains on the list.