Won’t Comment on CAA, Don’t Have Total Knowledge: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has refrained from making any comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), without gaining full knowledge on the sensitive subject.

The Indian team’s first T20I of the year is scheduled to be played against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Guwahati.

Assam had witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December, which affected Ranji and U-19 matches at the domestic level because of curfew.

In the official pre-match press conference, the Indian skipper was asked about his take on the CAA and he simply said he did not know enough about the matter to speak about it.