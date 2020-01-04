Won’t Comment on CAA, Don’t Have Total Knowledge: Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli has refrained from making any comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), without gaining full knowledge on the sensitive subject.
The Indian team’s first T20I of the year is scheduled to be played against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Guwahati.
Assam had witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December, which affected Ranji and U-19 matches at the domestic level because of curfew.
In the official pre-match press conference, the Indian skipper was asked about his take on the CAA and he simply said he did not know enough about the matter to speak about it.
“I don’t want to be irresponsible and speak on something that has radicle opinions, on both sides. You need to have total information, total knowledge of what it means and what is going on and then be responsible to give your opinion on it. I would not like to get involved in something that I don’t have total knowledge of.”Virat Kohli, Indian Captain
The CAA will grant Indian nationality to people belonging to minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12, even if they don't possess any proper document.
In 2016, Kohli had termed demonetisation as the "greatest move in history of Indian politics", which met with sharp criticism from a lot of quarters, with people questioning his knowledge on the subject.
However Kohli on his part was happy with the security arrangements and felt that the city is "absolutely safe".
"The city is absolutely safe. We didn't see any problems on the roads," Kohli said, giving his thumbs-up for the match at the Barsapara Stadium.
The Assam Cricket Association is using this match as a "curtain-raiser" ahead of their maiden IPL match this season as Rajasthan Royals have adopted this venue.
There has been deployment of Rapid Action Force for the teams and ACA secretary Devajit Saikia has said the spectators will not even be allowed to bring along handkerchiefs and towels on the match-day as the traditional Assamese scarf was used for protests against CAA.