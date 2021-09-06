Just Matter of Time Till Virat Breaks The Jinx, Says Former Selector MSK Prasad

"Pujara has come to those terms and I hope that Rahane will get into that groove now, maybe in the last Test match. He has got a hundred in Australia when nobody was there in the team and we all trust him especially when we play abroad. But this time it was a little disappointing. I hope he scores in the final Test because he has always scored in the toughest of the conditions for the country."

Prasad further lavished praise on Indian batsman Rohit Sharma for his "superb" hundred at The Oval. "When we made him open especially after that World Cup, his performance has been exceptionally good in white ball cricket so we thought that why can't he be given an opportunity in red ball cricket and in that process, because that time we had a settled opener in Mayank Agrawal, then Prithvi Shaw was tried and Shubman Gill was tried, so for several reasons, unfortunately Prithvi Shaw lost the way That's when we thought we should give him (Rohit) an opportunity.

"We offered him an opening in the Test and he accepted it. Today that has resulted into this kind of innings. Getting a hundred in England against England is superb. I am really very happy for Rohit," he added.