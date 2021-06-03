Virat Kohli Addresses Need to Focus on Cricketers’ Mental Health

While the India Test team will be busy in England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to send a limited-overs squad for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka in July. The details of the series haven't been worked out, but the squad going to Sri Lanka will comprise several players who have represented India, like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Pandya.

Coach Shastri too backed the idea of separate teams.

"At the moment, it is happening because of the current situation -- restriction in travel and things of that sort. But you never know. In the future if you want to expand the game, especially in the shorter formats, then it could be the way to go," he said.

The 59-year-old coach added: "When you have that much volume of cricketers and if you want to spread the T20 game across the globe then that could be the way ahead. If you are talking of Olympics in four years or eight years' time then you need more countries to play the game. That could be a way forward.'