Virat Kohli Becomes 8th Indian to Play 400 International Matches
India skipper Virat Kohli has become the eighth Indian in cricket's history to make 400 international appearances. He achieved the feat during the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday, 18 December.
Besides Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar (664), M.S. Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402) have played 400 or more international matches.
Overall, Kohli is the 33rd player to reach the milestone.
Tendulkar holds the distinction of making maximum international appearances. He is followed by Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuria (586) and Ricky Ponting (560).
The Kohli-led Indian team faces a do-or-die situation as they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match rubber as the visitors lead the series 1-0 after hammering the Men in Blue by 8 wickets in Chennai.
Despite posting 287/8 on a slow track in the first game, India failed to defend the total as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed respective hundreds to guide Windies to a comfortable win with 13 balls to spare.