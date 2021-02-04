Rishabh Pant Set to Play a Test Match at Home After Two Years

Pant, a left-handed batsman, had made 97 on the fifth day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a drawn game and scored an unbeaten 89 on the fifth day of the fourth and final Test to help India to victory.

Kohli said that the team was looking at Pant, who last played a home Test in October 2018, as the one for the future because he has proven his ability to win matches for India.

"That is how we look at Rishabh. He's come along nicely in Australia after the IPL. He wasn't part of the white-ball squad but kept working [and], worked hard on his fitness and his game. And he got the results eventually which we are all happy to see. He is someone we have backed quite a lot and for good reason," he said.