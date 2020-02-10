B’desh Captain Says ‘Sorry’ as Priyam Calls On-Field Fight ‘Dirty’

India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup.

Some of the Bangladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final here on Sunday.

While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.