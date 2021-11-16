Venues for 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia Set

The men's 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia and runners-up New Zealand besides Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa, as the next highest-ranked teams, will gain direct entry into the 'Super 12' stage of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022.



Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies will play in Round 1. The four remaining spots at Australia 2022 will be filled via the ongoing qualification pathway, culminating in two global qualifying tournaments, one to take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in June/July.



The ICC's head of events, Chris Tetley said on Monday evening that, "We are looking forward to seeing the return of ICC events to Australia and are delighted to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Following the success of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two-year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event in collaboration with the LOC (local organising committee).



"With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them."