USA Stuns Ireland In T201, Registers First Win Against Test-Playing Nation

Monank Patel's United States of America side is off to a winning start in their T20I series against Ireland following a stunning fightback led by the lower middle-order.



Electing to bat first after winning the toss, USA's innings got off to a stuttering start when Monank (2) was caught behind off the second ball of the innings. He was the first of Barry McCarthy's four victims (4/30) for the day, with the seamer doing much of the damage in the Powerplay. McCarthy bowled Xavier Marshall (4) in his next over and dismissed Ryan Scott (8) in his third, while Simi Singh (1/27) contributed with the dismissal of Ritwik Behera.