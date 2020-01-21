Unfit Hardik Pandya Not Considered for New Zealand Tour

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had recently failed a fitness test, has not been considered for India's tour of New Zealand.

It is understood that Pandya is not ready for international cricket and will now have to play at least one domestic game for Baroda before being considered for a national comeback.

India's next assignment after the New Zealand series will be three ODIs against South Africa at home in March.

Pandya recently flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, which is one of the mandatory requirements after coming back from a back surgery.