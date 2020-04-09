Australia Out of Control Before Ball-Tampering Scandal: Ian Gould

Australian cricketers had gone "out of control" and turned "pretty average people" two-three years before the ball-tampering scandal, says former ICC Elite Panel umpire Ian Gould, who was the TV official in the infamous Cape Town Test of 2018.

Gould, who retired after last year's World Cup, relayed what had been spotted on the TV -- Cameron Bancroft putting sandpaper down his trousers -- to the on-field umpires.