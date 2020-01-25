U-19 World Cup: India Record Third Win on the Bounce

India maintained their 100 per cent record thus far in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup with a 44-run win over New Zealand on Friday, 24 January in Bloemfontein.

India reached 103/0 in 21 overs before rains called for a temporary halt to the proceedings. They could only play two overs more on resumption and ended their innings on 115/0 in 23 overs.