U-19 WC: Easy Outing Awaits Title Holders India Against Japan

Their title defence off to a resounding start, four-time champions India would look to inch closer towards a quarterfinal spot when they take on debutants Japan in a Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday, 21 January.

India cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening group league encounter on Sunday, riding on an impressive batting performance which was topped by a disciplined bowling effort.

Japan, on the other hand, were lucky to have garnered a point after their first match against New Zealand was washed out in Potchefstroom on Saturday.