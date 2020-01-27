U-19 World Cup: Clash of Wrist Spinners as India Take on Australia

Indian wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi's repertoire of skills will meet a match in Australian Tanveer Sangha's variations in a face-off between the two talented tweakers during the quarter-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

White-ball cricket in recent times has seen wrist spinners emerge as an important cog and junior cricket is no different where Bishnoi, easily the tournament's most impactful bowler, would like to give his team an advantage over the Australian side.

With 10 wickets from three games and a game-changing 4 for 30 against a gritty New Zealand side, Bishnoi has proved why Kings XI Punjab has invested Rs 2 crore on him during the IPL auction.