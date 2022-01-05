Twitter Celebrates as Pujara Scores Quick-fire Fifty on Day 3 vs SA at Wanderers
Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 32nd Test half century on Day 3 of the second Test vs South Africa.
Cheteshwar Pujara's dry spell in the ongoing South Africa series ended on Wednesday with a quick 62-ball half century on Day 3 of the Wanderers Test.
Along with Rahane, Pujara had been India's overnight batter as they started on the score of 85/2 with the number three batter starting the day on 35. He smashed three boundaries this morning before scoring his 32nd Test half century.
Pujara last scored a fifty during this summer's England tour where he made 61 and 65 in the two innings of The Oval Test. However, he has come under heavy criticism off late after scoring two ducks in the three matches since The Oval outing.
In fact, just this week, Sunil Gavaskar had even said that both Pujara and Rahane may have just one more Test innings to play. Both batters had got out off consecutive deliveries from South Africa's pacer Duanne Olivier on Day 1 of ongoing second Test in Johannesburg on Monday.
"After those two dismissals one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers," said Gavaskar during the commentary.
Gavaskar said that there have been questions raised about their place in the playing XI after their repeated failures.
"There have been questions asked about their place in the team and now with these two dismissals, they have just one innings left. If there is another innings and the way India is going, it looks like there will be another for them to score something and maybe keep their place in the team," the former India captain said.
Pujara's fifty therefore comes at an integral point, not just in his career, but also in this match as India look to build on their 58-run overnight lead.
The stalwarts fans took to Twitter to celebrate his feat:
