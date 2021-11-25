Tim Southee Takes The Field In Third Session Of First Test After Groin Treatment
Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first against the visiting New Zealand side.
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has taken the field for the third session of the ongoing first Test against India at the Green Park Stadium here on Thursday after receiving treatment on his right groin.
Southee had to leave the field due to an injury. He had gone off the field after bowling four balls of his 11th over. The incident occurred during the 46th over when Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer were batting in the middle.
He was seen walking off the field mid-way as Kyle Jamieson stepped in to complete the over "Southee was off the field having some treatment on his right groin. Back on the field now", read an official update from the New Zealand team.
Southee had taken Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket in the 38th over, forcing the right-hander to press forward and defend outside the off-stump, only for the ball to take an outer edge to the keeper Tom Blundell for a clean low catch.
Talking about the match, India are 258/4 in 84 overs with Shreyas Iyer reaching his maiden half-century in Test cricket, unconquered at 75, and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 50.
Iyer was almost caught out as he tried to hit a big shot early in the innings, however he got two boundaries and survived a close lbw shout off off-spinner William Somerville as well.
(With IANS Inputs)
