Southee ‘Looking Forward’ to India Series After Sydney Test Snub

New Zealand's veteran seamer Tim Southee is "looking forward" to the India challenge, leaving behind the disappointment of being dropped for the final Test of Australia series earlier this month.

After playing in the first four Tests of the summer - two against England at home and two in Australia - he was dropped for the New Year's match in Sydney, replaced by Matt Henry in the playing XI.

"It's about making that adjustment. What's gone is gone and it was very disappointing, the guys would have learnt from it, and now we've got to look forward to the Indian series," Southee was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Then, coach Gary Stead had said it was felt Henry would offer more pace than Southee.