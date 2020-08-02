Three-team Women’s IPL On The Agenda of IPL GC Meet

A three-team women's Indian Premier League is set to to proposed at the governing council meet on Sunday. The tournament will be played in the UAE -- the same venue for this year's men's IPL -- and the dates regarding the same will be discussed soon.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that a 3-team IPL for women is to be proposed during the GC.

"Yes, we are looking at this and a three-team women's IPL is set to be proposed during the governing council meeting. We have always had the women's T20 matches during the knockout stages of the IPL and we will look at a similar window this time as well," the source said.