3 More Pakistan Players in NZ Test COVID-19 Positive, Count at 10

"Day 6 swabs were taken yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who to date have returned negative test results for Covid-19. Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending," a statement from the Ministry of Health, New Zealand, said on Tuesday.

The ministry also said that the ban on Pakistan team's training continues till such time as the medical officer of health determines there is no risk in their training.

"The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19," the statement added.