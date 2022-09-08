'This Hundred is for Anushka & Vamika,' Says Virat After Ton vs Afghanistan

A six off the second ball of the 19th over and Virat Kohli ended an almost three-year wait for him to get to the three-figure mark in international cricket, helping India post 212/2 against Afghanistan in the Super 4 match of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Very few people would have predicted Kohli would break his drought of centuries in international cricket in a T20I match but on Thursday, in a dead rubber, the wait of 1020 days ended with a sensational career-best 122 off just 61 balls in Asia Cup 2022.

After he hit his 71st international century, to get on par with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, coming after a prolonged lean patch of nearly three years and a break from the game for a month and a half, Kohli himself was surprised over getting his maiden T20I hundred which took India to 212/2.