The Persisting Woes of Team India’s Top Three a Real Cause of Concern
Its high time that India's top three of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli start scoring big.
India exacted sweet revenge on Sunday defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament in Dubai.
The victory over Pakistan augurs well for Team India going forward in terms of confidence, but that alone cannot guarantee the side a top finish in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting 16 October.
The match against Pakistan displayed India’s woes at the top of the batting order, with openers KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli getting out 35 after a promising start.
The experienced trio returned to the pavilion within just under 10 overs with India struggling at 53/3, despite it being a low chase of 148 runs.
While this may not be as big a concern in a continental tournament such as Asia Cup, where India is top-ranked side amongst six teams, the poor form of India’s top three, however, could prove to be a real cause of concern in the upcoming World Cup which will feature traditionally strong sides such as Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa.
Moreover, the unpredictable nature of the shortest format means there are no guaranteed results. India themselves had a taste of this when they initially lost to Pakistan and later to New Zealand respectively to get knocked out in the group stage of last year’s T20 World Cup.
10 months have passed since then and India have let go of their age-old safety-first approach. In fact, captain Rohit Sharma in recent times has reiterated the fact that India wants to play attacking cricket from the word go.
However, for such an approach to succeed India would require its experienced batters, especially its top three to deliver on a consistent basis.
That has not been the case unfortunately and the recent showing against Pakistan proved that India still had chinks in its armour that need to be addressed before its too late.
Top Three Need to Deliver
It is true that India have been in scintillating form in T20 cricket which has seen them climb to the top of the rankings. Barring a 2-2 draw against South Africa, India have won six of their last seven series since last World Cup.
However, the reason for India’s success has a lot to do with the excellent form of its bowlers and middle-order batters, especially Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.
Suryakumar currently sits at a career-best second in the T20 batting rankings while Hardik has jumped to 13th in the all-rounder's list. Despite their good form, India cannot always afford to put their bets on the in-form duo.
For instance, matches that involve high-scoring chases mostly require top-order batters to go all guns blazing before the rest can enter and finish off the job.
Hence, it is pertinent to India's success that three of its most experienced batters – Rahul, Rohit, and Virat find their groove and leave a good foundation to build upon. The three, who once were among the top-five ranked batters in the shortest format currently sit at the bottom of the table and the numbers do not lie.
Rohit’s Numbers Have Dipped
Rohit, who along with head coach Rahul Dravid has instilled a new attacking approach within the side has himself been struggling with consistency. The skipper has of late found it increasingly difficult to convert good starts into big scores, something he was quite popular for.
The ‘Hitman’ has scored 531 runs from 17 matches since the last T20 World Cup and at present averages just 32.10. For someone who is the top run-scorer in the history of T20 cricket these numbers are far from impressive.
Ranked 15th in T20, Rohit also had the worst-ever outing in his IPL career last season. He managed just 268 runs from 14 matches at a poor average of 19.14.
The experienced opener has won many a game for India in the past with his good starts and it would do India the world of good once he rediscovers his tempo.
Virat in Precarious Position
Virat’s case has been no different. The former Indian captain and star batter last scored an international hundred in 2019. Considering the standards, he had set for himself, this is a real cause of concern for Team India thinking ahead.
Since the T20 World Cup last year, Kohli has featured just eight times for India, having been rested for a few series in order to reduce workload pressure. Out of those eight games, Kohli managed only 115 runs, raising questions, not just about his form but also his value within the Indian side that boasts of a depth in talent.
A former World No 1, Virat’s poor T20 form has seen his rank dip to a lowly 33rd in the list. He also had a below par IPL campaign last season, scoring 341 runs from 16 games. He averaged just 22.73 – third lowest in his IPL career so far.
There have been calls for his removal from the T20 setup from certain sections, but India have opted to stick with their star batter. With the T20 World Cup soon on the cards, he either needs to find his touch or bear the brunt of further criticism.
Rahul Needs More Game Time
Unlike Rohit and Virat, Rahul has been the unluckiest of the three, managing to play just four games since India’s dreadful T20 World Cup campaign.
Rahul was in fact one of the best Indian batters in the IPL last season after finishing second in the table behind Jos Buttler. The 30-year-old scored a whopping 616 from 15 matches while captaining the new outfit Lucknow Super Giants.
Plagued by injuries, surgery and Covid-19, the Indian opener had to sit out for almost six months and made his comeback just earlier this month in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Being out of action affected his rankings as well. A former No 2, Rahul is currently ranked 26th.
Since returning to the side Rahul has played just one game – against Pakistan which obviously did not go in his favour after being dismissed for a golden duck.
The opener needs more game time to regain both his touch and confidence. However, Rahul is running out of time with the World Cup Down Under soon on the cards.
Ranked first among the six teams in the Asia Cup, nothing less than a title-win would suffice for the men in blue. If they fail to do so, barring captain Rohit, the other two batters will come under heavy scrutiny.
However, India would be hopeful that their seasoned campaigners will deliver the goods when it matters the most.
