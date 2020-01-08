I Feel Tests Should Be of Five Days: Mahela Jayawardene

ICC Cricket Committee member Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday, 8 January said that Tests should remain a five-day affair even though the body he is a part of, will discuss curtailing the format to four days in an upcoming meeting.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who heads the cricket committee of the sport's governing body, has said that the proposal will be discussed in the next round of the ICC meetings, to held in Dubai from 27-31 March.

Jayawardene, a former captain of Sri Lanka, said he is personally against any change in the Test format.

"We will discuss it in the meeting in March, and I don't know what will happen after that but my personal opinion is that it should remain five days. I would not want any change," he told PTI.

The likes of Andrew Strauss, Rahul Dravid, and Shaun Pollock are also on the cricket committee.