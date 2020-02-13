Tendulkar Will Take on Lara in Road Safety World Series Opener

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends will take on Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in the opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on 7 March.

Of the total 11 (eleven) matches, two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune, four matches at DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai and the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground.