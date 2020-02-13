Tendulkar Will Take on Lara in Road Safety World Series Opener
Tendulkar Will Take on Lara in Road Safety World Series Opener

IANS
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends will take on Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in the opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on 7 March.

Of the total 11 (eleven) matches, two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune, four matches at DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai and the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground.

Pune will have the rare distinction of hosting two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20) while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.
The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22. All matches will start at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on COLORS Cineplex and COLORS Kannada Cinema along with VOOT and Jio, which are the digital partners.

Some notable players who will feature in this series include Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the series.

