Team Needs Players of Sneh's Calibre in Crunch Situations: Powar

"I think Sneh is the find of this series, the way she was bowling in Southampton in practice session, we thought we must give her a chance and the think-tank thought, you know… it was a difficult decision to play two off-spinners in the XI, but she just played her role to the core and I'm really happy for her," said Powar in a video posted by the Indian cricket board on Monday.



"Being an off-spinner (myself), I can see the talent. She (Sneh) is a player who can play in crunch situations and that's what we needed because when the big series come up, we need players of calibre who can take pressure."