Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and Others Hail Virat Kohli After his MCG Masterclass
Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to steer India to a four-wicket win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli’s batting masterclass ensured India of a four-wicket last-ball win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 T20 World Cup opener at the MCG on Sunday, 23 October.
The star batter hit an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries in what was a nail-biting encounter, offering glimpses of a vintage Kohli who was known for his exceptional chasing abilities.
The innings at Melbourne was one such and it did not take long for people to appreciate the 33-year-old via social media handle Twitter.
BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan were some of the celebrities who reacted to Kohli’s stupendous batting display on Sunday.
“Turning back time! The chase master @imVkohli is back and what a match to showcase his skills. What a game we have witnessed today! Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsPAK2022,” wrote Jay Shah.
Sachin, meanwhile, called Kohli's innings against Pakistan as the best in the latter's life.
“@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going,” Sachin posted.
After being sent to bat first, Pakistan rode on fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 24 balls) and Shan Masood (52 not out off 42 balls) to post 159/8 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh (3/32), playing his maiden T20 World Cup and Hardik Pandya (3/30) picked three wickets each for India.
In reply, India succesfully chased the target, courtesy of a sensational knock from Kohli while Hardik offered good support with a 40 off 37 balls.
