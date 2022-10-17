T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland Stun West Indies To Secure 42-Run Victory
T20 World Cup 2022, Scotland vs West Indies: Scotland's bowlers bowled West Indies out for only 118 runs.
Just 24 hours after Namibia kick-started the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a stunning 55-run win over Sri Lanka, Scotland pulled off another major upset in the tournament with a shock 42-run victory over two-time champions West Indies in a Group B match at the Bellerive Oval on Monday, 17 October.
Chasing a target of 161 runs, the Windies were bowled out for only 118. Nicholas Pooran’s men had a good start, with all of their top three – Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis and Brandon King getting starts. At one stage, the Caribbean boys were 53/1, with the victory looking almost a certainty.
However, what followed was a continuous procession of wickets, as the Scotiish bowlers brought their very best game to the fore.
Soon, West Indies found themselves struggling at 79/8, and while Jason Holder tried to keep his team alive by scoring a 33-ball 38, it was not enough to chase down the target. For Scotland, Mark Watt was the most effective bowler, as he scalped three wickets while conceding only 12 runs in his for overs.
George Munsey’s Knock Helped Scotland Score 160
Earlier, Scotland scored 160/5 after being asked to bat first by Pooran. Opening batter George Munsey led the charge by scoring 66 runs from 53 deliveries, while cameos from Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask helped them cross the 150-run mark.
The 42-run win for Scotland comes exactly a year after they defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their opening first-round match of 2021 T20 World Cup at Al Amerat, Oman and entered the ongoing tournament on the back of playing only two T20Is this year.
Brief scores: Scotland 160/5 in 20 overs (George Munsey 66 not out, Calum MacLeod 23; Jason Holder 2/14, Alzarri Joseph 2/28) beat West Indies 118 all out in 18.3 overs (Jason Holder 38, Kyle Mayers 20; Mark Watt 3/12, Michael Leask 2/14) by 42 runs.
(With inputs from IANS).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.