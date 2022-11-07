Danushka Gunathilaka Suspended From All Formats of Cricket by SLC Committee

Gunathilaka Is ‘Very Concerned’ and ‘Worried,’ Says His Lawyer

Gunathilaka's defence lawyer Ananda Amaranath was quoted as saying in the Daily Telegraph that, "He was hoping it (case) would get to court on Sunday, so he's disappointed that didn't happen, but he is holding up OK."



"He is quite concerned about what will happen if he can't get back to Sri Lanka... these are serious charges and it could take a year or more for this to be finalised, so he is very worried about that too."



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had confirmed on Sunday morning that they had been notified by the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the arrest of their batter Gunathilaka in Sydney on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman.