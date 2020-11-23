Suryakumar Should’ve Been Picked for Australia Tour: Brian Lara

"Yeah, definitely. He's a class player. I don't just look at players that score runs, I look at their technique, capabilities under pressure, positions that they're batting and for me, Suryakumar Yadav has done such a wonderful job for Mumbai," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"He comes to bat on the back of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock and every time, they are under pressure, he comes in at number three. Just remember, your number batsman, other than the openers, the number three batsman in any cricket team is normally your best player, your most reliable player. And for me, he has been that for Mumbai Indians and I see no reason why, looking at the squad, he can be a part of it," he added.