Suryakumar, Ishan Have Relaxed After Getting India Cap: Sunil Gavaskar

The batting legend blamed the batters' poor shot selection for the dismal show, adding that some of the Mumbai Indians players didn't give themselves time to perfect the shots they've played during the IPL season.



"Sometimes what happens is, you gotta give yourself a little bit of time, and you gotta get your shot selection right. And I think that is where they have missed this time around, where their shot selection has not been exactly correct, and that's why they've got out cheaply," said Gavaskar.



He felt that Hardik Pandya's no-show in bowling had impacted the team's prospects.



"Hardik Pandya not bowling is a big blow, not just for Mumbai Indians, but for India as well, because he was taken in the team as an all-rounder. And if you are in the team, batting at No.6 or No.7, and you're not able to bowl, then it makes it difficult for the captain. He doesn't get the flexibility and option, that is so required for somebody batting at No.6 or 7 like an all-rounder."

