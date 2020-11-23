Suresh Raina to Adopt 34 Schools to Ensure Health & Hygiene

The foundation will also establish better access to smart classes for the students in these schools, a release from the foundation stated.

"It brings me immense joy to celebrate my 34th birthday with this initiative. Every child deserves quality education and this includes their right to have access to safe and clean drinking water and toilet facilities in schools. I hope we can contribute to this with Gracia Raina Foundation collaborating with Yuva Unstoppable," said Raina.

"It is truly humbling to see the upgraded facilities benefiting thousands of kids. This is an excellent start and we look forward to transforming many more schools in the future. There was no better way I could have celebrated my birthday, it was a truly heartwarming experience," he added.

Through the foundation, Raina and his wife will spearhead the Right Age Program which is targeted at adolescent girls and will also impart scientific knowledge through reproductive health workshops. The couple will also work with the students in four schools in their hometown Muradnagar, including those which were attended by Priyanka and Suresh themselves.