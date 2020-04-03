IPL Can Surely Wait As Life Is Most Important Now: Suresh Raina

India were chasing 275 in the all important final at Wankhede but Raina said pressure was much more in the previous game against Pakistan at Mohali, where Prime Ministers of both countries turned up to add to the spectacle.

Wahab Riaz's sensational spell of reverse swing had reduced India to 187 for 5 but Raina batted with the tail to take the team to 260, which proved to be enough.

"There was so much happening on the outside. The we had the collapse with Wahab bowling brilliantly but even then we remained calm and helped each other." Even in the final, India were in a spot of bother at 31 for two with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tenduklar back in the hut. However, Raina said not for once that the team felt it could lose the game.

"Even though Sri Lanka put up a challenging total, everyone was calm in the dressing room. Someone was in the shower, someone was taking ice bath, someone was eating, yet everyone was thinking about the trophy, everyone in their zone and no one was talking to each other.

"There was just one goal and that was to win the trophy. There was pin drop silence when Sachin paaji got out but we remained calm. You should have seen the way Gautam Gambhir (who made 97) entered the field after Sehwag's dismissal. He was so confident "Seeing his body language, I thought he would win us the World Cup. Dhoni (who made 91) came ahead of an in-form Yuvraj, that was a big call but Dhoni told Gary Kirsten (coach) that he could play Muralitharan well so he went in.

"I still remember everything so vividly," he concluded.