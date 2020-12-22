Suresh Raina Among Those Arrested in Mumbai Club Raid: Reports
Raina is set to represent Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slated to begin on 10 January.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was among those arrested and then later released on bail in Mumbai after a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club, according to reports.
A total of 34 people were arrested including seven staff members of the Mumbai club. The accused were booked for violating COVID-19 regulations.
Raina is set to represent his home state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slated to begin on 10 January. Raina, 34, attended a camp of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.
The 2011 World Cup winner, who was part of Chennai Super Kings IPL team, has not played professional cricket for the past one year, having returned home from the UAE due to "personal reasons" and missed the IPL season.
Mumbai Police said that the 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina and others were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.
Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the Maharashtra government imposed a series of restrictions on public activity in the state and especially in Mumbai from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.
