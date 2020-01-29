Super Overs Are Not Really Our Friends: Kane Williamson

Williamon did all he could, both in the run chase (95 off 48 balls) and the Super Over (11), but still it did not prove to be enough.

Williamson was especially harsh on Jasprit Bumrah (0/45), who had an off day and then was expensive in the Super Over as well. "You are just trying to do what is required for the team, as best you can, and there are a number of other contributions that are really important," Williamson said.

"Starting on that surface was quite challenging. Everybody found so but once you got in then you try to get a bit of rhythm and the partnerships were the most positive thing of that run-chase. Overall it was a much better performance." Williamson, however, said he didn't have any specific plan against Bumrah.