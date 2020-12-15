Gavaskar Says Flawed Technique Causing More Concussion Incidents

"When English players used to come to Australia they would struggle as well because they were on the front-foot. In Australia you want to ride the bounce, to get on to the back-foot so you are able to ride the bounce which is not what a lot of players are not doing today. They are so much on the front-foot and not able to transfer their weight and get out of their way. As a batsman you tend to get a little bit locked," he added.

The 71-year-old also said that Virat Kohli, just like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, plays the short ball well because he plays from within the crease.

"See Virat Kohli plays the bouncer so well because he has that back and across movement, so he is sort of waiting on the back-foot for that short ball. Dravid used to wait on the back-foot, back and across. Sachin Tendulkar had the minimal front press, therefore he was still balanced when he played the short ball. I think it is just a little technical thing which is why a lot of these people are getting hit on the helmet. You see most of the times people getting hit on the helmet are in between the crease. You very seldom see anybody on the back-foot," said the former opening batsman who was the first to score 10,000 Test runs.