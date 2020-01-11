Sunil Gavaskar Questions MS Dhoni’s Long Break From Cricket
Batting great Sunil Gavaskar, on Saturday, 11 January, questioned former India Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sabbatical from the game, saying he was surprised that a cricketer could keep himself away from playing for India for as long as the wicket-keeper batsman has.
On being asked if he believes Dhoni could be part of the upcoming World T20 if he stays fit enough, Gavskar retorted saying: “Fitness is something that I can’t tell anything at all. But the question that I think that needs to be asked is of MSD himself. He has not made himself available to play for India since the 10th of July,” he said.
Recently, Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri had hinted Dhoni could retire from the 50-over format of the game soon. “I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career... In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket,” Shastri was quoted as saying by CNN News18.
