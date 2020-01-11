Sunil Gavaskar Questions MS Dhoni’s Long Break From Cricket

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar, on Saturday, 11 January, questioned former India Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sabbatical from the game, saying he was surprised that a cricketer could keep himself away from playing for India for as long as the wicket-keeper batsman has.

On being asked if he believes Dhoni could be part of the upcoming World T20 if he stays fit enough, Gavskar retorted saying: “Fitness is something that I can’t tell anything at all. But the question that I think that needs to be asked is of MSD himself. He has not made himself available to play for India since the 10th of July,” he said.