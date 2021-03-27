Sunil Gavaskar Free to Call & Talk About My Test Cricket: Bairstow

"I am interested [in knowing] as to how that opinion could have been made, especially as there's been no correspondence or communication between myself and him," said Bairstow.

"He's more than welcome to give me a ring and I'll speak to him about my will to do well in Test cricket, and the enjoyment I do get out of playing Test cricket.

"My phone is on and if he does want to give me a call or a message, he should feel free."

The 31-year-old, with 11 tons, is behind Joe Root (16), Eoin Morgan (13) and Marcus Trescothick (12) in the list of English batsmen with most ODI centuries.

He said he would love to surpass Root and become England's top century-maker.

"Naturally, you would like to have the most ODI hundreds for England," he said.

"I'm happy with how I'm playing and I'm happy with those figures, but they mean nothing if you don't keep converting in the future."