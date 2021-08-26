You Can Show Commitment Without Yelling After Each Fall of Wicket: Gavaskar

The reference to teams of the past being bullied did not go down well with Gavaskar, who took an exception to Hussain's observation in the commentary box on the first day and said that aggression needn't be shown only by being in your face.

"When you say previous generations were bullied, I don't think so. I'd be very upset if my generation was being talked about as being bullied. If you have a look at the record, in 1971 we won, that was my first tour in England. 1974, we had internal problems so we lost 3-0. 1979, we lost 1-0, it could have been 1-1 if we chased down 438 at the Oval. 1982 we again lost 1-0. In 1986 we won 2-0, we could have won it 3-0," Gavaskar recalled during the official broadcast.