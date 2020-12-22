Sun Forces Stoppage in Cricket Match in New Zealand
It is one of the most peculiar ways for a cricket match to face a stoppage and at The McLean Park ground in New Zealand’s Napier, a T20I had to be halted for a while because of the sun which made it difficult for the batsmen to see the ball.
Play was stopped till the Sun set and the home team’s innings continued after that. A similar stoppage at the same ground had also happened in January 2019 when New Zealand had met India in an ODI.
New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips, who was at the crease during the 12th over said he was not being able to spot the ball when Pakistan’s Haris Rauf was bowling. “For me personally, I could not spot the slower ball that he bowled,” Phillips told the commentators from the ground via microphone.
Pitches in cricket grounds are positioned in a North-South direction to avoid such situations, however at McLean Park, the pitch is facing East-West.
New Zealand eventually scored 173/7 in their 20 overs and Pakistan chased it down with 2 balls to spare as opener Mohammad Rizwan cracked 89 runs. The four-wicket win helped Pakistan avoid a cleansweep.
