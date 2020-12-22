Sun Forces Stoppage in Cricket Match in New Zealand

It is one of the most peculiar ways for a cricket match to face a stoppage and at The McLean Park ground in New Zealand’s Napier, a T20I had to be halted for a while because of the sun which made it difficult for the batsmen to see the ball.

Play was stopped till the Sun set and the home team’s innings continued after that. A similar stoppage at the same ground had also happened in January 2019 when New Zealand had met India in an ODI.