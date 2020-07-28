Broad Enters ‘Club 500’ as England Seal West Indies Tests 2-1

Veteran seamer Stuart Broad was the cynosure of all eyes as he galloped into elite company and helped England thrash West Indies by 269 runs in the rain-affected fifth day of the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The win saw the hosts come from behind to win the three-match Test series 2-1.

It was poetic justice as Broad, who scored a breezy 67 in the first innings and snared 10 wickets including his 500th, forced Jermaine Blackwood into a flashy pull and edge the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for a caught behind to bring an end to the game.

It was Broad's first 10-wicket match haul since 2013. West Indies had won the first Best but England showed who's the boss on home turf by winning the next two in grand fashion.