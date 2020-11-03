Stokes, Archer, Sam Curran Rested for England ODIs vs South Africa

All-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran along with fast bowler Jofra Archer have been rested for England's upcoming One-day International series against South Africa that starts on 1 December.

The trio will be part of the England squad travelling to South Africa for the limited-overs tour of the country and will be taking part in the three-match T20 International series that will be played on 27, 29 November, and 1 December.